A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMKBY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 118,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,288. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

