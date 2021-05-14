ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.21

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 50198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Cowen raised their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 85.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 134.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 216,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

