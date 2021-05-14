AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABCL traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $32.10. 12,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.