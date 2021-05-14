ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

