ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $32.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 199,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,407,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

