ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

