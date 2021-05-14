Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

ACEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $155,269.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 in the last 90 days. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

