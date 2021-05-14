Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $20.67 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and $6.15 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00092649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00086757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01195252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00066921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00113791 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

