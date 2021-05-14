Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,525. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

ACHV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

