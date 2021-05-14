ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. 256,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,697,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

