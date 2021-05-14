ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,769. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.