ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,769. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

