Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ (ADMS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

