adbank Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $214,112.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

