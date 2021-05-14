adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €301.87 ($355.14).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €284.85 ($335.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €270.50 and a 200 day moving average of €279.68. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.