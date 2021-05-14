adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Get adidas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on adidas (ADDYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.