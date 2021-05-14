ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 5,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,805. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

