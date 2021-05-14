ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.