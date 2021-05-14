ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

ADMA stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

ADMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

