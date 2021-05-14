Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Market Perform Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after buying an additional 511,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

