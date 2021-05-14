AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,772 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

