AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD opened at $159.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.