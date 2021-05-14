AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

