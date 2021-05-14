AE Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 91.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,919 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

