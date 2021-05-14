AE Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $574.24 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a twelve month low of $244.72 and a twelve month high of $642.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.40 and its 200 day moving average is $550.66.

