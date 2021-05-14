AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 937 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 224,554.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,820,000 after buying an additional 4,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,041,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY opened at $51.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.