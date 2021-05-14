AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CGI by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in CGI by 8.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CGI by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE GIB opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

