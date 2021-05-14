Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

