AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. AGC has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.