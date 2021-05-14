ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

