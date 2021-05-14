agilon health, inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

