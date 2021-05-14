agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

