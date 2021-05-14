agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $29.14 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

