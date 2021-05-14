AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

AGFS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 240,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

