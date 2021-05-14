Airtel Africa Plc (AAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 80.30 ($1.05) on Friday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

