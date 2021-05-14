Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 10,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,509. The firm has a market cap of $982.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $41.16.
A number of brokerages have commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
