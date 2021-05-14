Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 10,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,509. The firm has a market cap of $982.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.