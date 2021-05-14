Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

