Alan G. Quasha Acquires 1,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Alan G. Quasha bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 1,400,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.43. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.