Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52.

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78.

VEEV opened at $245.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

