Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $152.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.52. 17,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,861. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

