Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

