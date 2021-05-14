Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day moving average of $250.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

