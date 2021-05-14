Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

