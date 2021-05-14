Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share.
BABA traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.00.
BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
