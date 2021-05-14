Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share.

BABA traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.00.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

