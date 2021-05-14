Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a market capitalization of $566.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

