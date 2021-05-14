Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.52.

BABA stock opened at $206.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

