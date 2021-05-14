Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $306.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $338.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.15.

BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average is $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

