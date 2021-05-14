Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Down 9%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. 672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,376,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

