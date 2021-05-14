Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.14 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,336 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of £148.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

