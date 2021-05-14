Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.05 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

